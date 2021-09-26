Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,816 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $214.70 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.