Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

