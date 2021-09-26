Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

