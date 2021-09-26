Xponance Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,889 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.