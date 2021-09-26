Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,188 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.89 and its 200 day moving average is $379.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.