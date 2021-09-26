Xponance Inc. Sells 40,460 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.32 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.