Xponance Inc. Sells 4,306 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

