Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE XPOF opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

