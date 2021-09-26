Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives C$1.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

YGR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:YGR traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,748. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.