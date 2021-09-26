Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Yext stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 423,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,242. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.