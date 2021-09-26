Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.13 on Friday, hitting $622.71. 2,808,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $639.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $520,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

