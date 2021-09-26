Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million.

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

BSET stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

