Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 389,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.