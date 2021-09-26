Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.
NYSE:CNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 389,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
