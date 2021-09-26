Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.