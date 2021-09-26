Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 10,711,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,304,647. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162,269 shares of company stock valued at $262,300,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

