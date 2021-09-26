Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $3,881,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

