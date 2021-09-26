Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $124.21. 82,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,210. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

