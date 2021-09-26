Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $12.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.55. Cable One reported earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,859.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.