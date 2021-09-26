Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.89 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $352.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

