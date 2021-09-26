Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 107,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CBU traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,158. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
