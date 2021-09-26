Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 107,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,158. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

