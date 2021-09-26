Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $221,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

