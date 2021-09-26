Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE G traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,104. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 421,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

