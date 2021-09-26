Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,875. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

