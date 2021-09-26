Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
NXRT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 70,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
