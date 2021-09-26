Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.67 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NAT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 3,103,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $349.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
