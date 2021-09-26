Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $838.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. The Middleby reported sales of $634.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $173.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.