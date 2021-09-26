Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.58 million and the lowest is $7.56 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $53.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $69.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Affimed stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

