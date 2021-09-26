Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.72. AGCO reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 505,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

