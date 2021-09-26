Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $294.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

BOOT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. 235,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.