Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $55.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.70 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $213.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INSP traded down $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,679. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.