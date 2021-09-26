Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $253.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.94 million to $258.00 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 858,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,631. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

