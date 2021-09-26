Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

