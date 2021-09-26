Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Momo stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

