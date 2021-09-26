Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem stock opened at $145.28 on Thursday. Balchem has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.