Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

