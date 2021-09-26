Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

