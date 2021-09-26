Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.