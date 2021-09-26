Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

