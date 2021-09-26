Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.61.

Shares of TRIN opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

