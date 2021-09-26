Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Buy

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $112.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.