ZeuxCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $152,156.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00129443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043382 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

