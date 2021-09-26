Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $90.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

