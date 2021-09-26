ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Critical Review

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.83 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -13.10 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.63 $517.96 million $4.96 11.43

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 3 3 0 2.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

