ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $27,553.48

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $27,553.48 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

