Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.43% of Zoetis worth $383,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after acquiring an additional 536,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

