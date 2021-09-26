Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $272.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day moving average is $336.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.19 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock worth $81,242,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

