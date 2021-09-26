Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,372,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $267.19 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

