Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $279.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

