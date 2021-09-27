$0.07 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 590,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,230. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

