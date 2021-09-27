$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 284.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

